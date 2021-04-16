MUHS UG Medical Exams Postponed Due to Surge in Covid Cases in Maharashtra

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country, the central and state governments are mulling on ways to curb the spread. Due to this, several entrance examinations as well as CBSE class 12 board exams have also been postponed. And now, the April 19 undergraduate exams which were to be conducted by Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) Nashik in offline mode have also been postponed till June. The information regarding the same was shared by Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Twitter on April 15.

The decision was announced on Thursday by the Minister of Medical Education after holding a meeting with the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. Also, the step has been taken days after the undergraduate medical students had approached MUHS and state government officials requesting them to postpone the exams.

The Maharashtra minister announced that a revised schedule of the examination will be released soon. However, the MUHS UG medical examination has been deferred twice earlier as it was originally scheduled to take place in February, but was postponed first to March and then to April and now it has been delayed to June by the MUHS.

महाराष्ट्र आरोग्य विज्ञान विद्यापीठामार्फत 19 एप्रिल पासून घेण्यात येणाऱ्या वैद्यकीय विद्यार्थ्यांच्या परीक्षा मा. मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांशी चर्चा करून येत्या जून मध्ये घेण्यात येणार असून परीक्षेचे सविस्तर वेळापत्रक महाराष्ट्र आरोग्य विज्ञान विद्यापीठामार्फत जाहीर करण्यात येईल.— Amit V. Deshmukh (@AmitV_Deshmukh) April 15, 2021

As per the student's letter which was addressed to MUHS at present at least 500 students from several medical colleges in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Satara and Solapur are currently in quarantine after testing positive. It also said that many others students have family members who tested positive recently and have to follow the two-week quarantine period.

Earlier, in another meeting which was conducted to address the concerns of assistant professors and officers serving in medical colleges, the minister had asked the medical colleges to bring a proposal seeking regularization of salaries of assistant professors and medical officers working on a contract basis.To regularize officials in teaching faculty in medical colleges on completion of two years in service, a proposal was also made by Deshmukh.

