Mumbai Schools Reopen Today, Pune, Aurangabad Yet to Decide

Schools in Mumbai have reopened from today, January 24 as the number of Covid-19 cases is on a decline. While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed the reopening of schools for all classes, other regions in Maharashtra including Pune and Aurangabad are yet to take a call on reopening of physical classes.

Schools across Maharashtra have been shut for classes 1 to 9 and 11 since the first week of January including Mumbai amid the rise in Covid-19 cases, however, after a review meeting conducted recently, the government decided to reopen physical classes for schools. It is yet to take a decision on the reopening of colleges.

The state government has allowed the local bodies to make decisions regarding the reopening of schools depending on the Covid-19 situation in their areas. With lower cases in Mumbai, the BMC has decided to allow offline classes in the city.

The government had earlier announced schools will be closed till February 15 but has now changed the decision after a section of parents wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about how the closure of schools has caused learning losses on students and demanded schools be reopened.

The state education department thereafter submitted a report on why schools must be allowed to reopen. A cabinet meeting headed by the chief minister was conducted wherein the government allowed regional bodies to take decisions on the reopening of schools based on the situation in the area.

Earlier, in a video, UNICEF jotted down three reasons why schools should be reopened across the globe adding that not reopening schools is a bigger risk than reopening them. School closure has led to learning loss among children, there has been a sharp in basic reading skills among them, the body said. It also said that the mental health of students is being affected and restaurants, gyms, etc. can be opened, then schools too must be kept open.

