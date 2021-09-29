Mumbai Schools Reopening for Classes 8 to 12 from Oct 4, Younger Kids to Rejoin in November

Students in classes 8th to 12 will be allowed to attend physical classes from October 4 onwards, informed BMC commissioner Iqbal Chahal. Earlier it was announced that classes from 8th to 12th will reopen in urban and classes 5th to 12th will reopen in rural areas. Schools are being reopened amid strict precautions considering the covid positivity rate of the area.

While the senior classes are being allowed to join physical classes from October, the younger kids will be allowed to visit their campuses in November - after the festive season. Other states including the national capital Delhi is also considering reopening schools for younger kids from November onwards.

For Mumbai-based universities and colleges, physical classes will resume post-Diwali. The state government is likely to decide the re-opening of colleges after October 2. Colleges will be reopened in a phase-wise manner. It will be mandatory for students above 18 years to be fully vaccinated before attending physical classes.

A pediatric Covid task force set up by the Maharashtra govt had suggested that educational institutes including both schools and colleges should set up a monitoring committee to review the Covid-19 situation in their localities and take a decision to reopen the educational institutions.

