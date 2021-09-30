As Mumbai Reopens Schools, Syllabus Covered Online to be Retaught, Classes on Alternative Days

As Mumbai is planning to reopen schools from October 4, students attending offline classes will have to revise the syllabus taught online again in the offline mode. The decision came as part of the SOPs released by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai. Schools will be open amid strict COVID restrictions for classes 8 to 12. Students in junior classes will be allowed to attend physical classes from November.

Due to the learning gaps, teachers have been asked to revise the syllabus completed online and make an academic plan by assessing the level of understanding of students. Further, every week each teacher will hold an online meeting with parents to inform them about topics taught in class.

Duration of classes will not exceed 3 to 4 hours, in case of more number of students willing to attend physical classes, 50% of strength will be called on alternative days.

Since the teaching plans will depend on the level of understanding among students, school management committees have been asked to reopen schools only after discussing detailed plans with the parent-teacher association (PTA). Managements have been asked to link schools to the nearest primary health centres to ensure the availability of health facilities at times of crisis.

Before starting schools all teachers, non-teaching staff in school should be vaccinated. A non-vaccinated person will be asked to produce an RTPCR test report no older than 48 hours.

Staff who are at high risk including the elderly, differently abled, pregnant women, and those undergoing medical treatment have been asked not to come in direct contact with students.

School managements will have to mark separate entries and exits for children and staff members. No one will be allowed inside campus other than the teachers, staff, and students.

In case of even a single case of COVID-19 in school, the campus will be closed immediately and disinfect.

AC temperatures should be kept at 24 degrees if used in serious need. Gathering inside the campus including assembly, training etc will not be held. Even inside the classes, schools have also been asked not to use air conditioning facilities, and instead open windows and doors for air circulation.

