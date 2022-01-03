Mumbai Schools to Remain Shut Till January 31

Amid rising cases Covid-19 across Maharashtra, schools in Mumbai will remain shut for students in classes 1 to 9 and 11. Students in classes 10 and 12 will be allowed to attend in-person classes as the Maharashtra Board exams are approaching. After the Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had tested positive for Covid-19, students had demanded that the exams should be deferred.

Maharashtra has recorded a high number of Omcron cases. Maharashtra has recorded the maximum number of 510 cases, followed by Delhi (351), Kerala (156), Gujarat (136), Tamil Nadu (121) and Rajasthan (120). A total of 1,700 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, out of which 639 have recovered or migrated, according to the Union health ministry’s data updated on Monday.

Earlier while announcing the reopening of schools, Gaikwad had said that if the Omicron cases increase, schools will be shut again. Not just Maharashtra but several other states are reconsidering physical classes for students. To ensure the safety of children, the government has rolled out vaccinations for kids in the age group of 15 to 18 years. As per the government data, 30 lakh teenagers vaccinated so far.

