Mumbai: Student Held for Uploading Nude Pictures of Girl on Social Media

Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a 22 year-old college student from suburban Oshiwara for allegedly sending nude pictures of a girl to her contacts on a social networking sites, an official said.

The family members of the accused, Aman Khan, however raised question marks over the allegation and the police action as they claimed that he has not been using a mobile phone since the last three months, ever since his arrest in a similar case filed by the same victim.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that the accused had created an Instagram account using her name and uploaded her pictures on social networking site. She alleged that Khan used to make a video call to her, police said. “During the probe, police found that Khan had sent the girl’s nude pictures to her family members, friends and her acquaintances. He used to threaten her and use vulgar language with her," the official said, citing her complaint.

According to police, a similar complaint was lodged by the victim against Khan in January, in which she had accused him of threatening her and also making her nude pictures public. At that time, he was arrested by the J J Marg police in south Mumbai and released on bail.

“The FIR in the latest case was registered on March 22 and he was arrested today. He was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections, including 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and other sections of IT Act," the police official said.

Meanwhile, Khan’s mother claimed that her son was falsely implicated in the case. “The police registered this FIR although he has stopped using any mobile phone ever since he was arrested in January," she claimed. “In addition to my son’s mobile phone, the police have seized my and my daughter’s phones. We will complain about the investigating officer in the case to Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey for the injustice done to us," she added.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.