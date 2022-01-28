Mumbai Students Create Smart Wristband, App to Help Elders Prioritise Their Health

Students of Aditya Birla World Academy, Mumbai robotics team have designed a smart wristband and create and app with the objective of motivating the elderly citizens to prioritize their health. Known as ‘SAATHI’ – Your Fitness Companion, the idea was developed for the first Robotics Competition Qualcomm Innovation Challenge where these students won a semi-finalist award.

SAATHI consists of two primary parts — a band that fits around the wrist like a watch and an app that connects with people who have similar fitness demands, activity types, and locations. Older adults can create goals and challenges for themselves, review the previous exercise, and make groups with friends as well as strangers with similar fitness interests.

The students — Vibhav Singh, Aadit Shah, Rishne Jain, Neer Mehta, and Ishaan Makharia initiated the project to help the elders make healthy decisions to boost their physical fitness and reduce their risk of illness. The wristband can be paired with a mobile app.

“The students feel that it has become crucial for elderly citizens to take care of their physical and social wellbeing and the core aim of the project was to encourage the elderly to stay active with friends and family with the help of technology that offers simple and convenient use," says the school.

The robotics team of the school — Binary Bolts took the idea further by developing prototypes of the watch and conducting efficacy research. The students wrote a white paper based on their invention and it has been published in the International Journal of Software and Hardware Research in Engineering (IJSHRE).

Commenting on the device, Vibhav Singh, a grade 11 student and team leader for Binary Boltssaid, “Walking, which was the primary source of exercise for the elderly, was put on hold due to the pandemic. We recognised an opportunity to innovate, to address this challenge, and thought of SAATHI, which means companion in Hindi. We believe that by motivating people to stay active, we will be able to support the elderly to lead a healthy lifestyle which has become more crucial than ever. Hence, we focused on features such as recording of the individual’s fitness activity, access to join small fitness groups, personalized fitness goals, etc. We are optimistic that this project will revolutionise fitness levels of the senior citizens and significantly improve their physical and emotional health.”

