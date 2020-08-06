Mumbai University Admission 2020: Mumbai University First Merit List Released at mu.ac.in; When & How to Check

The Mumbai University has released the first merit list for undergraduate admissions. Those who had applied for admission will be able to view the Mumbai University first merit list 2020 on the official website of the varsity at mu.ac.in. Students can get their documents verified and pay their fees from the next day, following the release of the first merit list. The last date to complete the verification of documents is August 10 (up to 3 pm).

The university announced the admission schedule for various undergraduate courses in July after Class 12 results were announced. The process is being carried out for admission to various colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University.

The online application process started on July 24 and it concluded on August 4. The second merit list will be put out by the university on August 11 at 7pm and students who make it to the second list will have to get their documents verified till August 17.

The third list will be released on August 17 and the verification process for students whose names appear on this list will end on August 21.

The seat will only be confirmed after fee payment. The varsity has asked colleges to provide provisional admission certificates to enrolled candidates.

Here's how to check name on the first merit list -

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Mumbai University at mu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the merit list for UG admissions

Step 3: Check your name on the list

Step 4: If your name features on the list, then take printout for future reference

In the recently released National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking, Mumbai University was ranked at 65th best university across India.