1-min read

Mumbai University Admission 2020: Varsity Releases Schedule for Undergraduate Courses

The colleges under the Mumbai university have been asked to give provisional admission certificates to those who have got themselves enrolled. The admissions will be confirmed once a hard copy of all needed documents is submitted along with the mark sheet.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 24, 2020, 5:56 PM IST
Mumbai University Admission 2020: Varsity Releases Schedule for Undergraduate Courses
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

The Mumbai University has released the admission schedule for a variety of undergraduate courses. The university issued a statement regarding the same. Students who are willing to apply in Mumbai University have been asked to submit a declaration form along with their pre-admission registration form to the allotted college for confirming their admission.

The colleges under the university have been asked to give provisional admission certificates to those who have got themselves enrolled. The admissions will be confirmed once a hard copy of all needed documents is submitted along with the mark sheet.

In a statement, the University said, “All colleges shall provide an online system in order to avoid the physical presence of students. Colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Palghar, where an online system is difficult to implement, can ask students to visit the college campus, provided they ensure social distancing norms.”

The pre-admission registration has already started on Mumbai University website. Students who have not registered can do so by logging on to mum.digitaluniversity.ac. The last date is August 4.

The first merit list is expected to be out by August 4 around 7pm. Those who make through the cut offs can then start the procedure of getting documents verified and paying fees from the very next day.

The second and third list will be out August 10 and August 17, respectively.

