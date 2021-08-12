Mumbai University Admission 2021: Applications Open for Postgraduate Courses

The Mumbai University has started the admission process for postgraduate courses today - August 12. The admissions process is being held online at mu.ac.in. Interested candidates can apply till August 26 at 5 pm. The classes for all PG courses are slated to begin from September 15. The PG admission portal can be accessed uom-admissions.mu.ac.in.

Through the admission forms, candidates can apply for a total of 12 departments in science and technology, 28 departments in humanities, and two departments in commerce and management and six departments in interdisciplinary studies.

Mumbai University Admissions 2021: Who can Apply?

If you are looking forward to applying for PG courses at Mumbai University, then you must have a class 12 qualification from the state board or from a renowned institution that is equivalent. For enrolling in PG courses, a candidate must also have a bachelor’s degree, from a recognized university, in a relevant field with passing marks.

MU Admissions 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit uom-admissions.mu.ac.in

Step 2: click on the PG admission link

Step 3: Create a registration id

Step 4: Submit all the required details

Step 5: Upload documents, pay fee and submit

Mumbai University Admissions: Important Dates

All departments will start the online verification of documents by August 26 and the process is likely to conclude by August 30 by 11 am. The first provisional merit list will be displayed on August 30 by 6 pm.

Grievances from students will be accepted by the university on August 31 till 6 pm. After the grievances are addressed, the final merit list of students will be released on September 2 by 6 pm.

If you name features in the final merit list, you are expected to complete the fee payment process. The fees for the PG programmes have to be submitted within a time period of September 3 to September 7. The lectures will commence on September 15.

