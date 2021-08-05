Mumbai University Admissions 2021 Begin

The University of Mumbai (MU) has invited applications for its undergraduate courses from August 5 up till August 14, 1 pm on the official website of the university. The admission will be completely online due to the pandemic, the varsity said in its latest circular.

However, for colleges in Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, and Sindhudurg, implementing online systems may be difficult, hence they may adopt an offline admission process adhering to all the Covid-19 guidelines. Non-containment zones too may adopt offline admission systems.

The university has released the online admission forms for its Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc), etc. The submission of the forms along with pre-enrolment forms will begin from August 6 up to August 14.

MU will conduct the admissions on the basis of the marks scored by students in Class 12. It will release the first merit list on August 17, the second list on August 25, and the final list on August 30. The online verification of documents and the payment of fees on the basis of the first merit will be conducted between August 18 to 25.

MU has further instructed its colleges to provide provisional admission to students and confirm the same only after students have submitted their mark sheets and other required documents. Students facing any technical issues have been advised to contact the nearest college.

