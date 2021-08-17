Mumbai University Admissions 2021: First Merit List at mu.ac.in, Cut-off Likely to Rise

Mumbai University Admissions 2021: The University of Mumbai (MU) will release its first merit list for admission to undergraduate courses today at mu.ac.in. Students will be able to check the status from 11 am onwards. Those who get through can submit their application forms, pay fees and book their seat.

The online verification of documents and the payment of fees on the basis of the first merit will be conducted between August 18 to 25. This will be for those who have marks equal to or more than those marked in the cut-off list. Those who will not be able to make it through the first merit list can have another chance in the second merit list will is scheduled to be released on August 25 at 7 pm. The third and final list is on August 30.

Mumbai University Admissions 2021: Documents Needed

— Class 10 pass certificate/mark sheet

— Proof of date of birth

— Class 12 mark sheet/pass certificate

— Valid ID proof

— Passport size photo

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

The cut-offs are expected to rise this year considering the passing percentage have gone up in class 12 for all state and central boards. As many as 99.63% of the 12 lakh students who registered for Maharashtra HSC have passed the exam. As many as 46 students have scored 100% marks in Maharashtra HSC Results 2021.

Students can also go to the websites of different colleges affiliated with Mumbai University and check the cut-off for those colleges. Students who face issues can call the help centre at +91-8956537495 between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm.

