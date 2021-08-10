Mumbai University Admissions 2021: First Merit List to Release on August 17

Colleges affiliated with the University of Mumbai are scheduled to release the first merit list for admission 2021 to undergraduate courses on August 17. The list will be available from 11 am on the official websites of the respective colleges.

The second and third merit lists will be released on August 25 and August 30, respectively. Those students who have made it to the first merit list and want to take admission in the college and course allotted, can submit their documents and pay the fees for confirming their seat.

Mumbai University Admissions 2021: Documents Needed

If you have made it in the first merit list, then keep these documents ready for submission:

— Category certificate

— Caste certificate (if applicable)

— Class 12 mark sheet

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Transfer certificate

— Conduct certificate

The Mumbai University has informed the students that they will be given a window of 4 to 5 days for completing all the formalities related to admission. This will include verification of documents, submission of undertaking forms and the payment of fees.

The aspirants have the opportunity of filling the registration form till August 14. The process began on August 5 on the varsity’s official website, mumoa.digitaluniversity.ac.

Those who have any trouble in registering themselves can call the help centre at +91-8956537495 between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm. For registering, the students will have to first create their account on the university’s official website. For registration, students will have to fill in their details including name, date of birth and email ID among other things. Once that is done, they will be able to log in and register themselves for admission.

