Mumbai University Admissions 2021: Registrations Begin for PhD Entrance

The University of Mumbai has started the registration process for the PhD entrance test (PET) 2021 from October 6 onwards. Those willing to take admission to PhD courses offered by the university can submit their application on the official website of Mumbai University mu.ac.in. The application window will remain active till October 26.

The Mumbai University PET is conducted to offer admission to suitable candidates in 79 PhD programmes under four faculties – science, humanities, commerce and management, and interdisciplinary studies.

Mumbai University PET 2021: Who Can Apply?

Candidates who have completed their master degree or equivalent in the relevant field from any recognised university can apply for the entrance test. Those who are in the final year of their master degree are also eligible to apply.

Mumbai University PET 2021: How To Apply

Here is a step by step procedure to apply for MU PET 2021:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MU at mu.ac.in

Step 2: Next, tap on the link for ‘Online Application Form for PhD Entrance Test 2021’

Step 3: You would be directed to the e-Pravesh portal of MU where you will have to go for new registration

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in all the necessary details as asked

Step 5: Login into your account by entering the registered email id and password and fill in the MU PET 2021 application form

Step 6: Upload all the required documents as specified and pay the application fees

Step 7: Once submitted, download a copy of the same for future reference

The application fee for the general category is Rs 1,000 while for reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 500. The application form as well as the processing fee has to be submitted online and no offline form will be entertained.

Admission to PhD courses will be offered on the basis of merit secured by the applicants in PET 2021. The exam date and time will be released on the varsity’s portal in due course of time. One can visit the official website for more information.

