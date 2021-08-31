Mumbai University Admissions 2021: Seats Available for 60% and Above Scorers

The University of Mumbai (MU) has released the third merit list on August 30 on its official website mu.ac.in as well as on the official portals of the respective colleges. While the first merit list touched 100% and the second one around 90%, the third merit scores are between 60 to 80%, hence students scoring below 80% have been included in this round of admissions.

Due to the high percentages of students scoring above 95%, the cut-off scores have been around 90-100% this year in the first two merit lists. Since the board exams were cancelled due to the pandemic in most the states and central boards as well as Maharashtra, the results were prepared on an alternative formula, and all students were marked as pass thus the competition for each seat went up.

Check course-wise cut-off for MU third merit list here:

BA

Guru Nanak Khalsa College - 64.83%

BK Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce - 65%

BSc

Guru Nanak Khalsa College - 85.33% (Computer Science)

BK Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce - 61% (PCM)

BK Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce - 56.6% (CBZ)

BK Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce - 79% (CBM)

BSc IT

St Xaviers College - 69.84%

Guru Nanak Khalsa College - 82%

Vivek College of Commerce - 74.83%

BK Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce - 85%

Lala Lajpatrai College of Commerce & Economics - 78.67%

BCom

RA Podar College of Commerce and Economics - 95.20%

Vivek College of Commerce - 45.08%

Guru Nanak Khalsa College - 84.67% (Accounting and Finance)

Guru Nanak Khalsa College - 71.17% (Banking and Insurance)

Guru Nanak Khalsa College - 53.85% (Financial Markets)

BMS

St Xaviers College - 83.73%

Guru Nanak Khalsa College - 88%

Vivek College of Commerce - 77.67%

R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics - 95.53% (Commerce)

R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics - 92.50% (Arts)

R.A. Podar College of Commerce and Economics - 92.83 (Science)

BAMMC

Lala Lajpatrai College of Commerce & Economics - 61.20% (Arts)

Lala Lajpatrai College of Commerce & Economics - 82% (Commerce)

Lala Lajpatrai College of Commerce & Economics - 62.46% (Science)

The document verification and payment of fees for the third merit list will be held from September 1 to September 4. If seats are still left in any of the colleges after the third list, a fourth one will be released.

