Mumbai University Admissions 2021: Second Merit List Today

Mumbai University (MU) will release the second merit list for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) programmes on August 25 at 7 pm. Those who had registered and couldn’t make it to the first list can check the second one through the official website of MU at mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges.

The online verification of documents and fee payment of those who make it to the second merit list will be from August 26 to 30. The varsity will also release a third merit list on August 30.

The cut-off scores at MU affiliated colleges are determined by the total number of applications, number of seats available for a specific course at each college, and category to which the candidate belongs.

Mumbai University Admission 2021: How to check merit list

Step 1: Visit the official site of MU

Step 2: Click on the second merit list link available on the home page.

Step 3: Enter the login details. Submit.

Step 4: The second merit list will be displayed on the screen. Check for your name and save the document.

Mumbai University admissions 2021: Documents required

— Class 10 pass certificate/mark sheet

— Proof of date of birth

— Class 12 mark sheet/pass certificate

— Valid ID proof

— Caste certificate, if any

— Passport size photo

— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant

The first merit list was released on August 18 wherein the cut-off scores touched 100 per cent. This is due to the high pass percentage across Maharashtra as well as the number of 95 and above scorers, in CBSE this year is about 70,000 for class 12.

The cut-off score for the arts stream at St Xavier’s College is at 98per cent while at Jai Hind college it was at 100 per cent. For BSc, the cut-off at Ramnarain Ruia College was at 98.83 per cent while at the Institute of Forensic Science and Jai Hind College it was at 98.6 per cent. At Hinduja College, the cut-off for BCom was at 99.17 per cent and 99.83 per cent at Narsee Monjee College. For BSc IT, the cut-off at Guru Nanak Khalsa College was at 100 per cent.

