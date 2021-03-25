Mumbai University Announces Final-Year Exam Schedule; All Tests to be held in Online Mode

After much delay and confusion, the Mumbai University admin has finally released a circular for the confused students about the exam schedule for the undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. According to the notification, the final semester students will have to give their online exams between May 6 to May 21, 2021. Additionally, the colleges will have to wrap up exams for non-terminal semester i.e. semesters 1-4 will have to be wrapped up between April 15 and May 5. The backlog exams for final year students will be conducted during this period as well.

The students from postgraduate management courses, Semester 3 (backlog) and Semester 4 exams will have their exams between May 3 andMay 20.“Lead colleges among cluster colleges will be responsible for conducting the last semester examinations,” the university notified in the statement. All the final-year exams will be completely conducted in online mode.

There may be changes in the exam format. For undergraduate Arts, Commerce and Science programmes theory exams, there will be 50 multiple choice questions (MCQ) (each question worth one mark).As for Engineering, Pharmacy and MCA exams, there will be 40 MCQs and 40 descriptive questions.

The law students will face 30 marks worth of 10 MCQs as well as 30 marks worth of descriptive questions.While theory exams can be shifted to the digital space easily, practical exams online maybe a little more challenging. But given the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, and another peak expected, these exams will be held in online mode as well.

Between April 5 andApril 15, practical exams, projects and viva-voce interactions will take place on Zoom app, Google Meet, Skype or through telephone. The university has left that decision on each college.

There will be a survey conducted by the colleges to understand students’ needs with regard to online exams, as well as to know whether they can give the online exam. For students with internet, connectivity, or device issues — the colleges will have to make proper arrangements.