Mumbai University Final-year Law Students to Get New Marksheets After Error in Results

The Mumbai University (MU) will give new mark sheets to as many as 3,064 final-year law students after it was found that the Permanent Registration Number (PRN) on them had errors, an official said on Tuesday. The official said the content in the mark sheets of the final year students is correct, except for the 16-digit PRN- a reference number throughout the course.

Several final-year MU students had started facing verification issues while applying for admission to higher education. While filling online forms, the 16-digit unique PRN allotted to the students by MU is required for verification purposes. While doing so, the students found errors in the same.

“The error will soon be rectified and students will get a new mark sheet,” an official of Mumbai University told PTI. Mumbai University announced the results of the sixth semester of a three-year law course on August 10, and students received printed mark sheets last week.

Candidates applying for admission to Mumbai University are asked to fill out an online form, and that information is verified to confirm the student’s eligibility. Following this, they are given a 16-digit unique PRN. Throughout the course, students use the unique PRN as a reference number, which is also printed on the mark sheet.

Earlier, first-year students of MU urged the varsity to defer their exams, which is scheduled to be held from November 22. As per students, the academic session started two months late and colleges have to ensure 90 days of formal lectures are held before taking the exam. The autonomous colleges of Mumbai University, however, had scheduled their end-semester exams in or after December.

The first-year students had been protesting after final-year students of the varsity decided to conduct the fifth-semester exam after Diwali. Earlier the exams were slated to commence on October 15. Several students claimed they did not have enough time and practice for a written test in the long-form pattern. They said they have taken online exams with multiple-choice questions for consecutive two years. Therefore, they need extra time to prepare for the final year exams which will be taken with subjective questions as well. The varsity had later accepted their request.

