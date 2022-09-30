Mumbai University Final Year Students Demand Postponement of Exams Till After Diwali

Final year students of Mumbai University have been demanding postponement of the fifth semester exam, which is scheduled to begin from October 15. The students are claiming that they did not have enough time to prepare for the final exams and have now asked MU to postpone the exam by a month and conduct is after the Diwali break.

The students have also written a letter to MU asking them to postpone the semester 5 exam. They have added that the classes were held online due to Covid-19 for the past two years and the previous semester exams were held in the online mode. This time MU is holding the exam in the offline mode. Since they were out of practice of writing exams in the offline mode, they need more to prepare for the exam, the students claimed.

The students further added that they had been giving exams in the online mode in multiple choice question format for the last two years. Now, there is a change in the exam pattern, which will be held in the long format mode. Hence, the students demanded more time to prepare for the final year exams. They have also taken to Twitter to put forth their demand including the exam be deferred and held in the online mode like the previous semesters.

@Uni_Mumbai

What is Mumbai University are doing we cannot understand All colleges have not completed the mandatory 90 working days for Tybcom semester 5 and students will need more time for their studies

So postpone semester 5 Exam — Amaan Qureshi (@AmaanQu49) September 29, 2022

I hate mumbai University what do you mean exams are before Diwali + no timetable given + portion not completed + first time writing offline answers in 2 yrs — emotionally unstable girl (@dhritidiesat36) September 20, 2022

@CMOMaharashtra I am student of TyBcom,Under Mumbai University.Last 2 year our exams was online and this time they are taking offline,which is not https://t.co/LklvHGa1BB request is take last year exam also online. — SOLIDER BOY SIDDESH GAWADE (@Gawade0207) September 22, 2022

“Covid-19 had brought offline learning to a halt and even exams were conducted online. We have not had adequate time to practice and prepare for the offline examination, which will include long-form answers to be written on paper,” reads the letter, reported a leading news daily. The letter also added that since the time-table of the exam was released recently, the students were not given adequate notice of at least a month to prepare for the exam. MU is likely to take a decision in the next four days.

