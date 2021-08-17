Mumbai University First Merit List 2021 LIVE Updates: Website Not Working? Where Else to Check?

Mumbai University First Merit List 2012 LIVE Updates: The University of Mumbai (MU) will release its first merit list for admission to its various undergraduate courses today, August 17. Candidates who applied at the university will be able to check the list at the official website of the varsity at mu.ac.in as well as at respective college websites.
The admission on the basis of the first merit will be conducted between August 18 to 25. MU conducts admissions on the basis of the marks scored by students in Class 12 Students who are able to make it to the first merit list will have to verify their documents and pay the fees and both will be done online.
Students who were unable to make it to the first merit list will get two more chances. The second merit list will be released on August 25 at 7 pm while the third and final list is on August 30.
Mumbai University admissions 2021: Important dates
MU is set to release the first merit release today at its official website at mu.ac.in post which candidates can begin the admissions process from the next day. Those who are not able to make it to the first merit list will get two more chances. The second merit list will release on August 25. The online verification of documents and fee payment will be from August 26 to 30. The third merit list will release on August 30 and the document verification will be from September 1 to 4.
What are some of the top colleges under Mumbai University?
-- St Xavier’s College
-- Mithibai College
-- HR College of Arts and Commerce
-- College of Social Work Nirmala Niketan
-- SIES College
-- Ghanshyam Das Saraf College of Arts and Commerce
-- Wilson College
-- Sophia College
-- RD National College
-- Narsee Monjee College
-- Jai Hind College
-- KJ Somaiya College of Arts & Commerce
Mumbai University First Merit List 2021 today
The first merit list for admission to the various undergraduate courses at MU will be released today, August 17. Candidates who applied at the university will be able to check the list at the official website -- mu.ac.in apart from the respective college websites.
This year, the Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 99.63 per cent out of which as many as 46 students have scored 100 per cent marks in the 12th board results. Hence, the cu off score is expected to rise this year.
