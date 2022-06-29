Mumbai University First Merit List for UG Admissions Out LIVE Updates: Check Cut-off For Top Colleges

Live now
Mumbai University First Merit List for UG Admissions LIVE Updates: The Mumbai University is releasing the first merit list for admissions to various colleges. The first list is being announced before the results of all board exams including CBSE and CISCE are out. The Mumbai University is enrolling students based on their class 12 marks. According to the university, after the first merit list will be released on June 29, Read More
Kishinchand Chellaram (KC) College’s first Merit List is now available at kccollege.edu.in. As per the list the top percentail in the general category is 92. 17 The KC College merit list is released for the UG courses – BAF, BAMMC, BFM, BMS, BBA, BSc Biotechnology, etc. Students can check the merit list at kccollege.edu.in.
Mumbai University’s affiliated Ramnarain Ruia College has released the first merit list for the students. The authorities has released the merit list for UG courses – BA English, BSc Biochemistry, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc Tourism and Travel Management, etc. Students can check the 1st merit list of Ramnarain Ruia College at ruiacollege.edu.
The Mumbai University has put out Merit List 2022 online at mu.ac.in for some colleges. The colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University including – Jai Hind, BK Birla College, Ramnarain Ruia College, MVLU College, KC College and HR College of Commerce have put out the Mumbai University’s first merit list 2022. The colleges are releasing the Mumbai University merit list and the cut-off for undergraduate programmes on their respective official websites. Students can check the list at mu.ac.in or follow this blog to know more.
Here is the full schedule for the undergraduate admission for Mumbai University.
While the first merit list is out, the second merit list will be announced at 11 am on July 7 and the same verification and payment process will be followed until July 13 at 3 pm. Finally, on July 14, at 11 a.m, the third merit list, which is often the final one, will be made public. The process of verifying and paying for it will go on until July 16.
As per a report filed by a local agency, over 6 lakh students have submitted their applications seeking admission to various programmes or courses offered by the varsity. The report mentions that, a total of 2,41,921 applications for undergraduate courses have been received by the varsity.
The first merit list of Mumbai University 2022 has important details such as candidate’s name, category, registration number, programme name, name of Class 12th board, Class 12th percentage, marks obtained in Class 12th, HSC marks, subject combination, counselling details, etc.
The Mumbai University has started its admission process. The MU is releasing the first list of cut-offs today for admission to undergraduate courses across colleges.
Colleges are required to give enrolled candidates a temporary admission certificate, which will be confirmed once the applicant produces a paper copy of their mark sheet and other required documentation for verification.
The university has informed that during the document verification process, the college officials will verify the eligibility criteria and authenticity of the documents. Any candidate who fails to produce the required documents between scheduled dates will lose their candidacy for admission.
The institution opened the application period on June 9 for a number of five-year integrated courses, and the deadline was June 20.
