Mumbai University First Merit List for UG Admissions Out LIVE Updates: Check Cut-off For Top Colleges

students can get their documents verified and pay their fees from the next day onwards. As per the announced schedule, the last date to get the documents verified is July 6, till 3 pm.

Similar to the first merit list, the second merit list will be announced at 11 am on July 7 and the same verification and payment process will be followed until July 13 at 3 pm. Finally, on July 14, at 11 a.m, the third merit list, which is often the final one, will be made public. The process of verifying and paying for it will go on until July 16.

Colleges are required to give enrolled candidates a temporary admission certificate, which will be confirmed once the applicant produces a paper copy of their mark sheet and other required documentation for verification.

The university has informed that during the document verification process, the college officials will verify the eligibility criteria and authenticity of the documents. Any candidate who fails to produce the required documents between scheduled dates will lose their candidacy for admission.

The institution opened the application period on June 9 for a number of five-year integrated courses, and the deadline was June 20.

The first merit list of Mumbai University 2022 will mention important details such as candidate’s name, category, registration number, program name, name of Class 12th board, Class 12th percentage, marks obtained in Class 12th, HSC marks, subject combination, counselling details, etc.

