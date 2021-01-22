Mumbai University PET 2020 Dates Announced, Register by January 28 at old.mu.ac.in

The University of Mumbai has released an official notification announcing the dates of PhD Entrance Test at https://old.mu.ac.in/. Mumbai University has scheduled the PhD Entrance Test for the varsity on February 28, 2021. As of now, the University has begun the MU PET 2020 exam application process and all the eligible candidates will be required to complete the registration process by January 28, 2021.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the PhD Entrance Test for Mumbai University, which was supposed to be held the last year, is being conducted now. The University has invited the candidates to submit the application form for MU PET 2020 in the month of March last year, but the test was deferred due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the information shared by the exam authority, during the application process which was conducted in March 2020, as many as 6,500 candidates had registered to appear in Mumbai University PET 2020 examination. However, the examination could not be held as per the schedule due to the nationwide lockdown imposed in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

As the colleges and universities across the nation have started reopening in a phased manner, authorities have taken the current situation into account and decided to reopen the application process for a week’s time. All those candidates who haven’t registered yet and are willing to appear for Mumbai University PET 2020 must register for the exam at the official website and complete the application process by January 28, 2021.

All those candidates who have applied last year need not re-apply. The application forms of the registered candidates from last year would be carried forward.

As per the data shared by Mumbai University, of the total applications, 461 applications were received from other states. The maximum number of applications were received for Science and Technology stream, while 1,691 aspirants registered for Anthropology. As many as 1148 applications have been received for Commerce and Management.