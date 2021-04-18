Mumbai University PET Result Declared for Admission to MPhil, PhD courses

The University of Mumbai (MU) has declared the result for PET (PhD Entrance Tes) at its official website mu.ac.in. The entrance test was held online for admission to PhD and MPhil courses. Students will be able to view their exam results with the help of the link, user ID, and password provided to them during the exam.

A total of 4,304 students have passed the PET 2021. Students will be able to check results from the link they have appeared for the exam from. As many as 7706 students had appeared for PhD exams. MU PET was held from March 25 to 27.

The PET 2021 was a 100 marks exam, those who have scored at least 50 per cent marks will be eligible for admissions. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum marks requirement is 45 per cent. Shortlisted candidates now have to get their documents verified and deposit fees to book a seat.

Earlier this year, the Maharashtra University had introduced several new courses including MA in public relations and communications, and MA in journalism in vernacular languages. Both the courses were offered in Hindi, English, and Marathi.

Meanwhile, due to the delay in board exams and subsequent results, the admission process for MU’s undergraduate and master’s level courses is expected to be delayed. While CBSE and CISCE have postponed their class 12 exams and students can opt out of class 10 exams, the Maharashtra Board had said that it would consider the move and take a call later. For admission to FYJC programmes, SSC marks are considered in Maharashtra.

