Mumbai University Releases Exam Schedule for Commerce, Management Courses

Mumbai University has released the exam timetable for the commerce and management courses at its official website old.mu.in or mum.digitaluniversity.ac. Students who have been enrolled in these programmes can check the exam schedule and prepare accordingly. As per the official notice, the MCom semester IV exams are scheduled to be held from June 8 to June 14 in a single shift from 3 pm to 4 pm. The MMS fourth semester exam for both the programmes, project management as well as digital transformation management, will be held on May 15 from 4 pm to 5 pm.

Students can go through the detailed exam timetable by going to the examination page under the ‘Students’ tab available on the homepage. One can check the same directly by clicking on the link provided here:

For MCom

For MMS (Project Management)

For MMS (Digital Transformation Management)

The varsity will conduct all the exams in online mode keeping in view the surge in Covid-19 cases across the state. The varsity has divided the faculties into groups to conduct the examination in online mode. Over 500 examinations will be conducted by more than 450 colleges affiliated with Mumbai University across the state. The final year exams for arts, commerce, and science stream have already started on May 6 in online mode and will conclude on May 21. More than 1.5 lakh students are taking the final year exams. The semester 3 (backlog) and semester 4 (regular) exams of PG management courses are also underway and will conclude on May 20.

The Mumbai University exams schedule for other programs, including science, technology, humanities, and interdisciplinary courses, will be released soon.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also postponed the first-semester online examination of the Master of Law (LLM) program to June 1 on the appeals from students. Earlier, the exams were scheduled to begin on May 17.

