Mumbai University Releases First Merit List for UG Courses; Check at mu.ac.in

The Mumbai University has released the first merit list for undergraduate courses. Students who applied for admission can check the list on the official website of the university at mu.ac.in. They can also see a cut-off list on the websites of colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University. Earlier, the list was expected to come out on August 4.

The varsity announced the schedule for admission last month after declaration of Class 12 results.

Those who have been allotted a seat have to pay their fees from the next day and get their documents verified. Without fee payment, their seat will not be considered confirmed. The last date for document verification for students whose names figure on the first merit list is August 10.

The second merit list will be out on August 11 and candidates who make it to the second merit list will have to get their documents scrutinized on or before August 17. The third list will be released on August 17 and those who get a seat will have to follow the same procedure as the first two rounds. The deadline for document verification for the third round is August 21.

According to Times of India, around 3.3 lakh candidates have registered for admissions this year, witnessing a rise of 25 per cent compared to last year. In 2019, around 2.6 lakh students had applied.

How to check first merit list

Step 1: Search for Mumbai University

Step 2: Click on the link for admission on the homepage.

Step 3: Then, open the link for the merit list and view cut-offs.