Mumbai University Reopens Application Process for LLM Course

The University of Mumbai has reopened the application process for the LLM spot admission 2021. Candidates who have qualified LLM CET 2020 but couldn’t get their name ranked up to the fifth merit list can apply for spot admission on or before May 18 through the official website of the Department of Law. The application form is available as the google form. “Application to all vacant seats will be considered from those candidates who have applied for it through the provided google form link”, reads the official notification.

MU LLM Spot Admission 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of MU Law Department

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Notice for Final LL.M. Spot admission 15.05.2021 – UDL”

Step 3: The notice will be opened in pdf form, read the instructions carefully and click on the google form link mentioned

Step 4: Key in all the required details and submit

Candidates must note that they will have to submit a copy of the caste certificate from the competent authority, category certificate, and LLB mark sheet in the application form, as per the notice.

The LLM admission process as well as verification of relevant documents and certificates, eligibility criteria are subjected to online LLM CET Result 2020 and rules and regulations of the university. Once the application window is closed, the varsity will release the final merit list of eligible candidates on the notice board of the department of law as well as on the University of Mumbai website.

The LLM admission will be conducted for the eligible candidates through google meet. The link, time and guidelines for the same will be intimated on the official website in due course of time.

