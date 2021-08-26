Mumbai University Second Merit List: Check Cut off for Top Colleges

The University of Mumbai (MU) released the second merit list for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) programmes on August 25 that saw the cut-off remained around 90%. In the first merit list, the cut-off had touched 100%, the highest ever. Check the second merit scores course-wise here:
Arts
Sophia College — 93.60% for Christian minority
KJ Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce — Between 93.20% to 90% (for open and all other reserved categories)
St. Andrew’s College — 86.5% for open category
St. Andrew’s College — 82.33% for minority
Science
BK Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce —
BSc (PCM) - 62%
BSc (CBZ) - 60%
BSc (Microbiology) - 83%
Sophia College — 89.4% (for Christian minority), 241 (in house general category), 245 (other college minority), and 265 (other college general category)
St Xavier’s College — 90.50% (for biological nd non biological subjects)
St Xavier’s College — 53.85% (for Christian minority)
St Xavier’s College — 91.00% (for others)
Commerce
Thakur College of Science and Commerce — 70%
KJ Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce — Between 90.83% to 89.50% (for open and all other reserved categories)
St. Andrew’s College — 63.85% for open category
St. Andrew’s College — 70.5% for minority
St Xavier’s College — 89.17%
BMS
Thakur College of Science and Commerce — 83.83%
St Andrews College —
BMS for commerce stream — 91.17% for open category
BMS for commerce stream — 91.83% for minority
BMS for arts stream — 79.57% for minority
BMS for arts stream — 88.17% for minority
BMS for science category — 85.17% for minority
BMS for science category — 85% for minority
BMMS
Thakur College of Science and Commerce — 70%
BSc IT
Thakur College of Science and Commerce - 76.17%
Those who made it to the second merit list will have to complete their online documents verification and payment of fees starting today, August 26 to 30. Those who couldn’t make it to the second list will get another chance. The third will be released on August 30.
