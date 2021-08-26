Mumbai University Second Merit List: Check Cut off for Top Colleges

The University of Mumbai (MU) released the second merit list for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) programmes on August 25 that saw the cut-off remained around 90%. In the first merit list, the cut-off had touched 100%, the highest ever. Check the second merit scores course-wise here:

Arts

Sophia College — 93.60% for Christian minority

KJ Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce — Between 93.20% to 90% (for open and all other reserved categories)

St. Andrew’s College — 86.5% for open category

St. Andrew’s College — 82.33% for minority

Science

BK Birla College of Arts, Science & Commerce —

BSc (PCM) - 62%

BSc (CBZ) - 60%

BSc (Microbiology) - 83%

Sophia College — 89.4% (for Christian minority), 241 (in house general category), 245 (other college minority), and 265 (other college general category)

St Xavier’s College — 90.50% (for biological nd non biological subjects)

St Xavier’s College — 53.85% (for Christian minority)

St Xavier’s College — 91.00% (for others)

Commerce

Thakur College of Science and Commerce — 70%

KJ Somaiya College of Arts and Commerce — Between 90.83% to 89.50% (for open and all other reserved categories)

St. Andrew’s College — 63.85% for open category

St. Andrew’s College — 70.5% for minority

St Xavier’s College — 89.17%

BMS

Thakur College of Science and Commerce — 83.83%

St Andrews College —

BMS for commerce stream — 91.17% for open category

BMS for commerce stream — 91.83% for minority

BMS for arts stream — 79.57% for minority

BMS for arts stream — 88.17% for minority

BMS for science category — 85.17% for minority

BMS for science category — 85% for minority

BMMS

Thakur College of Science and Commerce — 70%

BSc IT

Thakur College of Science and Commerce - 76.17%

Those who made it to the second merit list will have to complete their online documents verification and payment of fees starting today, August 26 to 30. Those who couldn’t make it to the second list will get another chance. The third will be released on August 30.

