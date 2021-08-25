Mumbai University Second Merit List LIVE Updates: Check Expected Cut-off

Mumbai University Second Merit List LIVE Updates: The University of Mumbai (MU) will release the second merit list for admissions to its undergraduate (UG) programmes today, August 25 at 7 pm. Students who could not get their college or course of choice under the first list can apply for the same under the second list today. The cutoffs will be available at mu.ac.in as well as on the websites of the respective colleges.
Under the first merit list, the cut-off score for admissions touched 100%. In the first merit list, the cut-off score for St Xavier’s College BA was at 98%, at Jai Hind college it was at 100%. For BSc, the cut-off at Ramnarain Ruia College was 98.83% and at Hinduja College, the cut-off for BCom was at 99.17%. Unprecedently high number of students clearing class 12 this year and increase in the number of 90+ and 95 per cent+ scorer has increased competition across varieties. Hence, the cut-off for the second merit list is likely to be around 90%.
Those who make it to the second merit list will have to complete their online documents verification and payment of fees from August 26 to 30. Those who are unable to make it to the second list will have to wait for the third that will be released on August 30.
Mumbai University admissions 2021: Top colleges
MU has over 700 affiliated colleges. Among those the top colleges are:
-- St Xavier’s College
-- Mithibai College
-- HR College of Arts and Commerce
-- College of Social Work Nirmala Niketan
-- SIES College
-- Ghanshyam Das Saraf College of Arts and Commerce
-- Wilson College
-- Sophia College
-- RD National College
-- Narsee Monjee College
-- Jai Hind College
-- KJ Somaiya College of Arts & Commerce
Mumbai University second merit list today: What's next
MU is set to release the second merit release today, August 25 at its official website at mu.ac.in. The admissions process including verification of documents and payment of fees will be held from August 26 to 30. Those who are not able to make it to the second merit list will have to wait for the third merit list that will release on August 30.
Mumbai University admissions 2021: Documents required
Candidates who make it to the second merit list will require these list of documents for the admission process:
— Class 10 pass certificate/mark sheet
— Proof of date of birth
— Class 12 mark sheet/pass certificate
— Valid ID proof
— Caste certificate, if any
— Passport size photo
— Scanned copy of the signature of the applicant
Mumbai University admission 2021: How to check second merit list
Step 1: Visit the official site of MU -- mu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the second merit list link available on the home page.
Step 3: Enter the login details. Submit.
Step 4: The second merit list will be displayed on the screen. Check for your name and save the document.
Mumbai University Second Merit List 2021 today
