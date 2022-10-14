Mumbai University Students Claim Former MP Kirit Somaiya's Son Got PhD Degree Within 16 Days, Demand Investigation

PhD scholars at Mumbai University have claimed that former MP and vice president of BJP Maharashtra, Kirit Somaiya’s son 31-year-old Neil Somaiya has been granted a PhD degree within 16 months of registering for the same. He has been given a PhD in management from the varsity.

PhD research scholars at Mumbai University have now raised concerns over the conferring of the degree and demanded an investigation into the matter. As per the norm, students spend more than five-six years in some cases to receive a PhD.

Neil Somaiya submitted his PhD thesis on August 2021. After that, within one and a half months, in October, he gave the oral exam. On the second day of the oral examination, he was awarded the PhD degree by Mumbai University, as per the research scholars. Neil has also shared photos of receiving the degree from his social account. Several candidates have now taken to social media to point out how one could get a PhD degree within 16 days.

Meanwhile, Kirit Somaiya has objected to this and said Neil Somaiya took the exam on September 17. The second paper is from Neil’s full programme of PhD and has a registration date of June 2021.

A complaint has also been lodged with Mumbai University in this regard. Kirit Somaiya, however, said that all rules have been maintained.

“Neil Somaiya worked hard 6 years to complete PhD Passed PhD Entrance Exam Sept 2016. Admitted Registered as PhD Student Sydenham College 2017. Subject – Social Media impact on Political Parties, Submitted Thesis Aug 2022- Viva 30 Sept 2022. Mumbai University Awarded PhD 1 Oct 2022,” tweeted Kirit Somaiya.

Somaiya has claimed that Sydenham Institute of Management Studies has registered his admission to the centre in 2017. As per the notice, he was registered for the programme in June 2021 and submitted his thesis in August 2022. As per new regulations for PhD, a candidate’s admission date is considered as the registration date.

