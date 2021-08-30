Mumbai University Third Merit List Today: Know Cut-off for Admissions

After releasing two merit lists, the University of Mumbai will release the third list today - August 30 at mu.ac.in. After the cut-off touched the highest-ever at 100% in the first list, there is expected to be some respite for students in the third list. It is likely to offer courses and colleges to students who have scored below the 90s as well.

Students who have not got a seat in the first two lists will be eligible to seek admissions now based on the cut-off declared. The list will be available on the official website as well as respective colleges.

Those who score marks equal to or more than as indicated for each course or college will be eligible to apply for the same. To secure an admission, students will first have to verify their documents with officials and then pay fee and book a seat. For the third merit list, document verification will be held from September 1 to September 4. If seats are still left, fourth merit list will be released.

This year, the competition has gone higher as the number of seats remains the same while the number of students seeking admissions against them has gone up. Due to the pandemic, for the first time this year, almost all of the students (99.63%) who registered for the Maharashtra Board HSC exam have cleared it. As many as 6542 schools obtained a 100% result or all the students from these schools have been promoted. Further, 46 students have scored 100% marks in Maharashtra HSC Results 2021.

