Mumbai University to Hold First, Second-year Backlog Exams from Nov 30; Details Soon

Mumbai University has asked all its affiliated colleges and institutes to conduct first and second-year backlog examinations from November 30 onwards. The varsity will release the detailed schedule for the same on its official website at mu.ac.in. Candidates are requested to visit the official website regularly for further updates. Earlier the backlogs were scheduled to be conducted in June, but it got postponed owing to the COVID-19 outbreak across the state. The varsity has conducted degree exams and the results of most have been declared, hence the University is planning to finish the backlog exams soon.

According to a report published in Times of India, the colleges have promoted the students to the next semester but they were told to hold the exams within 120 days once the physical classes resumes post-COVID-19. According to the report, the official statement reads, "Our first priority in the last few months was to complete the exams for the graduating batch. Since we have completed the exams and announced many important results, we now plan to finish these backlog exams soon”.

The official statement also reads that these exams are conducted at the college level and once it is over the varsity will focus to conduct the semester-end exam for this year after Diwali.

The varsity has also stated that the colleges which have already conducted the backlog examinations before March 23 will not need to re-conduct the test.

MU will release the admit card of the backlog examination soon on the official website. The admit card will have all the important details like the candidate’s name, registration number, roll number, subjects and exam time and duration.

Mumbai University will conduct the first and second-year backlog exams in online mode and the question paper will consist of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).