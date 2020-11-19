Mumbai University to Hold Winter Semester Examinations Online

The University of Mumbai on Wednesday issued guidelines with reference to conduct the winter semester examinations for all traditional and professional courses. The first, third and fifth semester exams will be held online, the varsity declared.

Director of the Board of Examinations and assessment, Vinod Patil issued a circular to that effect. The circular highlights that the exams will be conducted online and the format will incorporate multiple choice and subjective questions. The news brings a lot of respite to various colleges who are approaching the end of winter semesters.

The University had earlier conducted the final semester exams online in October and have directed college administrations to conduct surveys of students in order to understand and gauge their ability to take exams online. The aim of the survey is to identify students who do not have the means to smartphones, laptops or internet connectivity. In case any student is unable to appear for the exams, colleges have been directed to make necessary arrangements for such students in coordination with local authorities.

Even if a student fails to appear for the examinations due to any foreseeable reasons or technical glitches, the college administration has been given the right to take a call on awarding grace marks to the student.

The lead colleges in coordination with others will be divided into clusters. The exam schedules will be on similar lines for each cluster and announced at the earliest.

The University departing from the earlier process of 25 multiple choice questions employed in October, the winter semester examinations will have more. Students appearing for traditional courses in the arts, science and commerce streams will be given an hour to answer 50 multiple choice questions for their theory papers.

Students appearing for the professional courses such as engineering, MSc and Pharmacy streams their 80-mark theory papers will be divided in two parts. They will be required to answer multiple-choice questions in the first and descriptive questions in the second of 40 marks for one hour each.

Due to the pandemic, all practical and viva-voce examinations will be held online this year.