Mumbai University to Impart Degrees Online

Mumbai University (MU) has made over 12 lakh degree certificates available in digital format in the national academic depository (NAD). The certificates belong to the students who graduated from the varsity from the academic year 2014 to 2020.

MU has become the fifth university from Maharashtra to make its digital certificates available in the depository. Out of the total 24.9 lakh certificates that are now available from five universities in the state, over 50 per cent belongs to Mumbai University alone, reported the Times of India.

Dr Praveen Shinkar, the senior programmer with Mumbai University, was appointed as the nodal officer of NAD programmed and he oversaw the uploading of digital certificates of students. The varsity will add another five lakh certificates in the second phase of the uploads. Students will be able to access their degree certificates digitally by registering on the Digilocker website.

Earlier, University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked all educational institutions to store the academic credentials of their past and presents students on Digilocker through NAD.

How can students access the certificates online?

To be able to access their degree certificates uploaded on Digilocker through NAD, students first need to register on the portal using their Aadhaar and mobile numbers. Once that’s done, tap on the Mumbai University listing under the education section on the homepage of the Digilocker mobile app or you can even look for the degree or diploma certificate, the University of Mumbai in the search bar available on the home page of the Digilocker website.

Enter your final year roll number, followed by the registration number written on the top left side of your physical degree certificate. Write your full name as mentioned in the mark sheet and enter your passing year. Your digital degree certificate will be displayed on your screen.

Apart from Mumbai University, the other four universities whose degree certificates are available on the Digilocker website include Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University Jalgaon, Maharashtra Animal & Fishery Sciences University Nagpur, Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University Nashik, and Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Pune.

