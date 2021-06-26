Mumbai University to Provide Rs 3 Crore Financial Aid for 1179 Research Projects

Mumbai University will be releasing an annual fund of Rs 3 crore for nearly 1200 minor research programmes for the session 2019-2020. The dispersal of fund that was to be announced last year was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Now, as the country has been witnessing a decline in the Covid-9 active cases, the varsity will disburse the funds soon. The funds will be allotted to a total of 1179 projects. Out of the total projects, 399 are for science, 361 for engineering, 245 for commerce and 174 are for anthropology.

Financial assistance for the minor research projects is provided for the proposals that the expert committee selects after scrutiny. The registrar of MU, Baliram Gaikwad told the Times Of India that the financial aid to the minor research programmes will be disbursed in phases on the basis of the development of projects. He also revealed that the amount of Rs 3 crore is 70% of the total amount allocated for minor research projects i.e, Rs 4.2 crore.

This minor research project fund is provided to encourage research among the university’s faculties, teachers and college teachers. Last time, in 2018-19, Rs 2.3 crore was provided by the varsity for 629 minor research projects. However, this time the number of research proposals has gone up by 87%.

Meanwhile, the varsity has started the academic session 2021-22 virtually from June 14 this year. The varsity in a circular reiterated that the first semester will be conducted online only. However, confusion still looms over the presence of teachers and faculties. The varsity hasn’t clarified the academic calendar or the status of teacher attendance in college. Anju Kapoor, the principal of UPG College, Vile Parle told Hindustan Times that they had contacted the varsity regarding the same and were told that the MU staff has to follow 50% attendance. She is quoted as saying, “each teacher will come to work twice a week, only if they can travel to and from home comfortably”.

