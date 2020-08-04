Take the pledge to vote

Mumbai University Admission 2020: First Merit List for UG Courses Not Releasing Today at mu.ac.in; When & How to Check

Once released, those who applied for admission will be able to view the list on the official website of the Mumbai University at mu.ac.in.

Updated:August 4, 2020, 5:05 PM IST
Mumbai University Admission 2020: First Merit List for UG Courses Not Releasing Today at mu.ac.in; When & How to Check
The Mumbai University will not release the first merit list for undergraduate admissions today. Once released, those who applied for admission will be able to view the list on the official website of the varsity at mu.ac.in. According to the university, the first merit list will be released on August 6.

Students can get their documents verified and pay their fees from the next day, following the release of the first merit list. The last date to complete the verification of documents is August 10 (up to 3 pm).

The university announced the admission schedule for various undergraduate courses in July after Class 12 results were announced. The process is being carried out for admission to various colleges affiliated to the Mumbai University.

The online application process started on July 24 and it will conclude today. The second merit list will be put out by the university on August 11 at 7pm and students who make it to the second list will have to get their documents verified till August 17.

The third list will be released on August 17 and the verification process for students whose names appear on this list will end on August 21.

The seat will only be confirmed after fee payment. The varsity has asked colleges to provide provisional admission certificates to enrolled candidates.

Here's how to check name on the first merit list -

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of the Mumbai University at mu.ac.in

  • Step 2: Click on the link for the merit list for UG admissions

  • Step 3: Check your name on the list

  • Step 4: If your name features on the list, then take printout for future reference

