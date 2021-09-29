Mumbai University to Release Winter Session Schedule For UG, PG Exams Soon

The University of Mumbai (MU) will soon issue the schedule for winter examinations for undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses. The varsity will share the question banks for the fifth semester in all courses except BA, BCom and BSc soon. The question bank will be shared directly with the lead colleges of every cluster who will then forward the question bank to the member colleges.

The university started sharing question banks with its associated colleges from April 2021 to bring uniformity in questions and a certain format for final-year exams. However, the question banks were limited to final year engineering and diploma programs only.

MU will conduct the winter session exam in the online mode and will feature multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format for non-technical courses. For technical courses like engineering, MCA and pharmacy, the exam will comprise the theory paper of 80 marks which will include MCQs of 20 marks and a descriptive paper of 60 marks. Similarly, the exam pattern for the architecture programme will also comprise descriptive and design-based questions.

The university has shared the exam schedule for BE, BPharm, BArch, MArch, Law (three years and five years), and MCA programmes. The winter session exams for the architecture programme are scheduled to begin from October 1 and the MArch will begin from October 20. The BE and BPharma exam will commence from December 23 and November 20, respectively.

As per the schedule released on the official website, the exams for the three-year law programme will be conducted from December 4 onwards while the papers for the 5-year law programmes are scheduled for December 1. MCA three-year exam will take place from December 1 and the MCA two-year paper from January 4. The varsity in its official statement said, “We will also share date of exam commencement for other courses soon.”

