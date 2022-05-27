Mumbai University to Start 70 New Colleges, Increase Intake in 55 Colleges

The Mumbai University will be able to accommodate more students this year as the varsity is not only planning to increase the number of seats but also is considering to open as many as 70 new colleges. In the management council meeting conducted on Wednesday, it was decided to start 70 new colleges under the university. The university also cleared the proposal of increasing seats under 55 existing universities to provide admissions to more students. The decision was taken after the university received a number of proposals for increasing the intake.

Last academic year, many colleges came forward with the proposal of starting new courses and expand their horizons. This year, new proposals seek permission to start law courses as part of the expansion. A senior university official told the Times of India, “This year, there has been a good response from colleges that are optimistic that the number of students seeking admission would rise.” Meanwhile, 57 colleges applied to the university for increasing the intake, however, two of them later withdrew. Now, a total of 55 colleges will increase their intake in various courses from the new academic year.

Apart from that Mumbai University is also planning to start full-degree programmes online. The university has been granted permission from the University Grants Commission and is now all set to start a full-degree online course for MA Sociology the students. With this progressive decision, the university has also become the state’s first one to start a full-degree online course.

As the education system has transformed during the COVID-19 pandemic, online studies have shown a boost. Students are now taking up for online mode courses to get a quality education with avoiding stepping out of their comfort zones. In mid-May, the UGC published a list of three universities that have been granted permission to start full-degree online courses on their campuses. Apart from the Mumbai University, Chandigarh University (private) in Punjab and Maharishi Markandeshwar (Deemed to be University) in Haryana too, got the approval for online degree programmes.

