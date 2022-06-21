Mumbai University UG Admissions to Begin Soon, Unlikely to Wait for CISCE, CBSE Results

Mumbai University has decided to commence the undergraduate admissions without waiting for the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) class 12 result announcement. On Monday, Mumbai University issued a circular asking all the colleges to follow the admission procedure. The form filling process will end on June 25 and the first merit list will be announced on June 29.

The decision came up after the Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education declared the class 12 (HSC) results were released last week. The circular issued by the university states, “All colleges should strictly follow the admission procedure. All colleges, including autonomous institutes, will have to admit students as per the sanctioned intake only. Colleges may get permission from university for additional seats in excess of intake to admit CBSE and ISC board students as per college merit cut-off in due course.”

This has created a buzz and fear in the mind of CBSE, ISC students who are still waiting for the class 12th result. They are afraid of losing their chance to get admission as the university might fill all the seats even before their results are out. Giving a justification on the matter, an official source on condition of anonymity told a leading news daily that delaying the admission process will lessens the academic time for students.

The college authorities too are worried and feel that once the CBSE and ISC results are released, it’ll create chaos in the institutions. As colleges are allowed to increase seat intake for these board students but the process of doing so has not been announced by the university.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has already declared the HSC results on June 8. As many as 94.22 per cent of students cleared the exam. Konkan division has recorded the highest pass percentage with 99.27 per cent while Nashik division has recorded the lowest pass percentage with 95.9 per cent.

