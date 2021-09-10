Mumbai's Devanand Telkote Catches COVID Days Before Civil Services Interview, UPSC to Hold Special Exam for him

After winning a four-month-long, life-threatening battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Mumbai’s Devanand Telkote is all set to appear for Civil Services Exams’ interview round. Soon after cracking his prelims and mains, the 26-year-old had contracted the COVID-19 virus and thus had lost all hopes of appearing for the interview round or personality test. Thanks to his determination, the youngster has not only recovered after 80 per cent damage to his lungs but has also got a chance to retake his personality test as the UPSC has agreed to conduct a special interview for him.

Discharged after a months-long battle with COVID and post COVID complications, the 26-year-old has been discharged from the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Hyderabad on Wednesday and is set to appear for the interviews.

This, however, was not his first attempt at civil services, he tried to crack he had cracked both preliminary and mains in 2019 as well but could not clear the interview round. Unfazed, the 26-year-old then went to Delhi for coaching to pursue his dream where he got infected with the coronavirus and his health deteriorated.

Over the course of few months, his family members took him to Delhi and Mumbai for treatment. As 80 per cent of his heart and lungs were defunct, on doctors’ advice, the family took him to Hyderabad. On May 15 he was admitted to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences - KIMS in Hyderabad and the team of doctors led by Dr Bhaskar Rao saved the youngster.

The family received help from Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagavat in Hyderabad who arranged for a bed at KIMS Hospital. The CP also helped financially to some extent for treatment to Devanand through donors by taking the help of some IPS officials. Some of the friends who took coaching for civil services also came in support of Devanand. While the CP collected Rs 1 crore by taking help from IPS officials who collected funds from some donors. Even KIMS Hospital management waived Rs 20 lakhs towards his treatment. Heart and Lungs expert Dr Sandeep Athavar team made persistent efforts to cure him by continuous treatment and health care. The team offered Devanand with ECMO (ExtraCorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) support for more than three months in the hospital.

Soon after recovery, he had post-COVID complications which affected his muscles. To address this problem the doctors conducted Physiotherapy treatment successfully and Devanand recovered. He was discharged from KIMS on Wednesday.

This young man, who battled for life for four months after the Covid attack, has now recovered through self-confidence. His aim to achieve Civil Services undermined the crippling health issues. He conquered health problems and won his battle against all the odds. Hailing from a middle-class family his father a private employee and his mother a housewife felt very happy that their son was selected for the civil services.

Fortunately, UPSC agreed to conduct a special interview for Devanand Telkote. It deferred the Interview date from previous May 5 to Sept 22. Telkote has already cleared preliminary exams as well as mains.

