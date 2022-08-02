Mumbai’s Grant Medical College Seeks NMC’s Permission To Introduce 3 New Courses

Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals of Mumbai are planning to introduce three new higher education courses. The state-run hospital is planning to start courses in Geriatric medicine, Emergency medicine, and Immunohematology transfusion medicine. The institution, last week, sent an application to the National Medical Council seeking permission to make these courses a part of the curriculum.

All the courses that the medical conglomeration is planning to introduce are post-graduation courses. The medical college aims to increase the number of options for the post-graduation students who seek to practice medicine and also help those who seek treatment for illnesses falling under the domain of the courses.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of Sir JJ Hospital said, “Last week we sent the proposal to start the three courses to the National Medical Council and they accepted it. Now they will do an inspection and accordingly take the decision on the courses.” She added, “Currently, the medical college has 234 seats for post-graduation and 17 seats for the super specialties.” Dr Pallavi mentioned that each new course will hone four seats in total.

Elaborating further on the application, Dr Pallavi stated that the institution has also sought permission to increase the number of existing post-graduation seats in all branches in the college and the hospital. “We have sent the proposal to add 126 seats. The NMC has done the inspection. I hope we soon get our seat strength.”

Dr Pravin Singhare, former director of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research, congratulated the dean on the decision to increase the number of seats. Speaking on the to-be-added courses, Dr Pravin said, “If we talk about the new courses, the BMC medical colleges already had them. But in the government set up, they were never thought of.”

After the courses are sanctioned, the Grant Medical College and Sir JJ Group of Hospitals will become the first public medical college and hospital to offer a postgraduate course in geriatric medicine.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here