A native of Mumbai, Vaidehi Jha has scored 705 marks out of 720 in NEET 2022, thus obtaining an All India Rank of 21. Now, she is hoping that two of her major dreams would come true — one is joining AIIMS Delhi soon, and second is to launch a book of her poems in near future.

A student of Aakash BYJU’S, Vaidehi says she has always been competitive. The subjects that were challenging to her were organic chemistry and biology. Her way of overcoming the challenges was by allocating enough time for these subjects every day. “I invariably spent nearly 1.5 hours for physics, and 45 minutes for chemistry, while I dedicated the rest of my study hours for biology. Importantly, I made sure that I had 20 minutes every day for reviewing questions of previous NEET exams,” she recollects.

A student passionate about science – physics, and zoology being her favorite subjects, Vaidehi says her inspiration to become a doctor came from her pediatrician. “He is very genuine. I am inspired by the way he conducts himself – be it listening to patients with genuine interest or diagnosing health conditions objectively. I can’t think of any other reason so strong to motivate me in my NEET preparation,” she says. And while preparing for the exam, Vaidehi took breaks quite religiously often for the sake of her creative pursuit of writing poems.

Her homemaker mother and engineer father were supportive of her studies. They did not exert any pressure on her to score high marks. “My father is an engineer but I find engineering to be a dull subject. In contrast, medical science is pulsating with life. I love watching surgery videos online – especially the open heart and eye procedures, though I don’t quite understand yet what surgeons do with the instruments,” she says. In addition to preparing for NEET, she was also studying for the National Talent Search Examination.

