Munger University Admissions 2021 Begin: Here's How to Apply

Munger University, Bihar, has started the admission process for various undergraduate (UG) courses on its official website. As per the official notification, the application process for UG general and vocational courses began today, June 10 and will conclude on June 19.

Those seeking admission to undergraduate programmes including BSc, BA, BCom, BBA, BCAand BTech can apply online before the closing date. Students must note that meeting the eligibility criteria is mandatory to get admission to Munger University.

Munger University UG admission 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification: Applicants must have passed class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent marks in the subject applying for honours courses. Those applying for BCom must have 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examination.

Munger University UG admission 2021: Application process

Step 1:Visit the official portal of Munger University at portal

Step 2: Go to the notification tab and click on the link for UG admission 2021

Step 3: Read the details and proceed to register yourself

Step 4: Validate the OTP that you have received on your registered mobile number

Step 5: Save the user id and password for subsequent logins

Step 6: Re-login to apply for various programmes. The option to fill the application form will be available on the dashboard, click on that

Step 7: Fill in all the mandatory details and upload the passport size photograph, signature and other required certificates

Step 8: Pay the application fee of Rs300 and submit the form. Keep a copy of the application form safely for future reference

Those willing to apply for multiple courses will have to fill a separate application form. Students must fill the application form carefully and cross-check it before the final submission. No correction/changes will be possible after submission. In case of any admission related query/grievance, one can contact the following e-mail id, helpdesk@mungeruniversity.ac.in.

