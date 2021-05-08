MVIRDC World Trade Centre Offers Virtual Diploma In Foreign Trade

The educational wing of Mumbai-based MVIRDC World Trade Center would be conducting a virtual six-month postgraduate diploma in foreign trade starting from May 17.

The 64th batch of the diploma will be spread over 80 sessions and held thrice a week from 6-8 pm.

The curriculum will consist of five modules, case studies, guest lecturers to be held on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The course will impart in-depth knowledge on overseas markets, marketing methods, documentation, finance, insurance, shipping, and logistics as well as importing goods from other countries, foreign exchange, and regulations pertaining to exports and imports.

Participants will be assigned projects along with viva voce to gauge the application aspects of the modules studied. The course assumes significance in the backdrop of India’s merchandise exports growing at 197 per cent in the month of April.

The policy and procedures imbibed in the curriculum would help participants to be a key stakeholder in the foreign trade segment in the years to come.

MVIRDC World Trade Center Mumbai has introduced the Post Graduate Diploma in Foreign Trade (PGDFT) in 1995, Post Graduate Diploma in Foreign Exchange and Risk Management (PGDFERM) in 1999, and Post Graduate Diploma in Electricity Regulation in 2007. Later in 2014, it started a Certificate Course in Export-Import Business and launched the Post Graduate Diploma in Logistics and Shipping in 2015.

