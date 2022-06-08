Myntra is Hiring Business Finance Managers, MBAs Can Apply

E-commerce giant Myntra is currently looking for an experienced manager of business finance who can perform financial forecasting, reporting, and operational matrices tracking among other duties. The working location is Bangalore. Those interested can apply for the job role can simply do so at the official website, careers.myntra.com.

Myntra Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A candidate must have done a post-graduate in management (MBA) course from a tier 1 business school holding specialisation in marketing and finance. He or she should have a minimum of 2 to 3 years of work experience in FP&A or business finance roles.

Those who possess a prior experience in e-commerce will be preferred. If a candidate has a degree of a chartered accountant, CFA, or similar then it can act as an added advantage. Candidates must have expertise in Office Tools MS Excel, and PowerPoint skills.

Since the role would require interaction with cross-functional teams, the candidate must be proactive, a self-starter, strong team leader. Myntra is seeking a person who can demonstrate strong communication and presentation skills. The person should have the ability to work with peers and counterparts.

Myntra Recruitment 2022: How to Apply

In order to apply for the manager- business finance post at Myntra, candidates would need to key in the details like name, email, phone number, and current location. Thereafter attach your resume and a cover letter. Once you do that, simply click on the submit button.

Myntra Recruitment 2022: Roles and Responsibilities

The selected candidate will have to lead the MEC (Mathematics, Economics, and Commerce) process and provide key highlights and analysis. They will have to assist in the preparation of long-range business plans and scenarios. Further, they must take part in revenue forecast calls and highlight risk/opportunities with appropriate analysis.

The candidates will also have to coordinate with finance/business management teams, identify and track appropriate performance measures, key performance indicators, and associated drivers. Provide daily updates/flash to finance and sales management on the close progress.

