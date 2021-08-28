Mysore Varsity Rolls Back Curbs on Female Students' Movement, Says 'be Careful'

After facing flak, the University of Mysore has modified its circular which prohibited the movement of female students on the campus post 6:30 pm. The earlier circular said that women students would not be allowed to “move out alone after 6.30 pm on campus". The revised circular says students must be careful when they move around.

The circular restricting the movement of women came shortly after the alleged gang rape of an MBA student in Mysore. The varsity said it was a move to ensure the “safety of girl students". As per the old circular, while women were not allowed to move in the evening, there were no restrictions on the male students.

The norms had received flak from university students, and the public in general.

Patriarchy is so fully entrenched that the FIRST solution is to always control women’s behaviour. Shame on you #MysoreUniversity. #LockUpTheBoys https://t.co/0fe58fZMfK— Abi T. Vanak (@abi_vanak) August 28, 2021

The circular had come after several comments made by state ministers including Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanedra who said that the rape survivor should not have gone to a deserted area and comments by Karnataka Tourism Minister Anand Singh who said police cannot destroy all such spots. “Be it young lovers or newlywed couples, they shouldn’t go to such places. We cannot tell everyone not to go. Police can’t be deployed at all such spots,” Singh said.

