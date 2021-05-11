N Rathnasree, Director of Nehru Planetarium, Dies of COVID-19

Dr N Rathnasree who served as director of Nehru Planetarium dies of COVID-19 on May 9. Rathnasree who joined the planetarium as a senior planetarium educator in 1996 was set to retire in November 2021.

The 57-year-old was the first chairperson of the Astronomical Society of India’s public outreach and education committee (ASI-POEC).

Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics remembered the late academicians as “one of the most active science communicators in the country and was driven to help disseminate Astronomy to the public, especially the kids, and was an inspiration to countless people to take up Astronomy and Science Communication."

“She was passionate about sharing India’s rich heritage of Science and one would often find her at the Jantar Mantar educating the people and often performing experiments or measurements with her students. She will be truly missed," IUCAA wrote in a tweet dedicated to Rathnasree

We are deeply saddened to learn about the tragic demise of Dr. N Rathnasree, Director of the Nehru Planetarium and Science Museum in Delhi.We are sharing some of the memories of her at IUCAA. pic.twitter.com/Um80JWdEVf— IUCAA Scipop (@IUCAAScipop) May 9, 2021

She is survived by her husband, Patrick Das Gupta, a professor in the department of physics and astrophysics at the University of Delhi, a son, daughter-in-law, and a granddaughter.

