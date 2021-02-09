NABARD Assistant Manager Grade A Final Result Declared at nabard.org, Direct Link Here

National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) declared the final result for exam for Assistant Manager Grade A recruitment on its official website at https://nabard.org/. The result displays a list of aspirants eligible for document verification and waitlisted candidates. As per the official statement, the selected candidates are advised to wait for further instruction regarding the document verification and other important details from the bank. The selection process is subjected to fulfilment of eligibility criteria and verification of documents.

Steps to check NABARD Assistant Manager Grade A final result 2020:

Step 1: To check NABARD Assistant Manager Grade A final result 2020, go to https://nabard.org/

Step 2: Click on the direct link

Step 3: Click on the pdf link for result of Assistant Manage

Step 4:The result will be displayed. Search for your roll number in the list

The NABARD Assistant Manager final result pdf is also provided here.

A total of 138 candidates were selected, while 89 candidates are kept in the waitlist list. Those who fail to meet the prescribed eligibility criteria or unable to submit the required documents will not be considered for final round.

NABARD has conducted the interview for Assistant Manager Grade A in Legal, Rajbhasha, RBDS and P & SS department separately through video conferencing at 29 NABARD offices. NABARD has announced the recruitment of Assistant Manager Grade A on January 15, 2020, for the fulfilment of 150 vacancies in its various department. The selection of the candidates is done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview. Those qualifying the NABARD prelims and mains exam 2020 were called for interview. The prelims for the same was conducted on February 25, 2020.

For the details of NABARD eligibility criteria, read the information handout here.