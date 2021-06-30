NABARD Nabcons Recruitment 2021: Know How To Apply Online For 86 Posts

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) owned subsidiary NABARD Consultancy Services (Nabcons) has invited online applications from eligible and interested candidates for the recruitment of senior and middle-level Consultants as well as for field enumerators. In this recruitment drive, 86 vacant posts will be filled for handling ‘Tribal Development Projects’ under the farm sector development department of NABARD at 24 Regional Offices and Head Office, Mumbai. The candidates can fill the online application form till July 10 by visiting the official website of Nabcons — www.nabcons.com.

Nabcons is a wholly owned Company of NABARD and a leading consultancy organization in the field of agriculture and rural development.

Read the notification here - http://www.nabcons.com/ downloads/Advertisement_TDF- 10-july.pdf

Vacancy Details:

Senior Level Consultants: 2 Posts

Middle-Level Consultants: 21 Posts

Field Enumerators: 63 Posts

Eligibility:

Senior Level Consultant: Candidate should be a Postgraduate/Doctorate with more than 2 years of experience Or graduate with more than 4 years of experience

Middle-Level Consultants: The job seeker should be a postgraduate or Doctorate with at least 1 year experience but not more than that of 2 years. Or He/She should be a graduate with more than 3 years of experience but less than 4 years of experience.

Field Enumerators: The candidate should be a graduate with 1-2 year experience

Age Limit

Senior Level Consultant – Minimum 24 years and maximum 65 years of age

Middle-Level Consultant- Minimum age should be 24 years and maximum 65 years.

Field Enumerators- Minimum age should be 24 years and maximum 45 years.

Direct Link of Application forms:

Senior Level Consultant- https://forms.gle/ e79TgsMVJ1cTn5xk7

Middle-Level Consultant – https://forms.gle/ cWPjoNK6z4msaA17A

Field Enumerators- https://forms.gle/ GUy2Hmk5fH77WKeS6

Selection Process:

NABCONS will call candidates for interviews after shortlisting the received applications. The candidates shortlisted after the interview round will receive call letters from the company. They would have to appear for another interview based on the location mentioned in the call letter.

Salary:

Senior Level Consultant – Rs 51,000 – 60,000 per month

Middle Level Consultant – 41,000 – 50,000 Per Month

Numerators- 20,000 - 25,000 per month

