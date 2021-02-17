NABARD Student Internship Scheme 2021: Registrations Open, Apply by March 5

For students pursuing masters in Agriculture and allied subjects, the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued a notification for Student Internship Scheme (SIS) 2021-22. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for NABARD SIS recruitment on the official website - nabard.org on or before March 5. NABARD Student Internship Scheme has a total of 75 seats available. The aim of the scheme is to get valuable feedback with a fresh perspective through studies/projects undertaken by the students on themes of interest to NABARD.

NABARD Student Internship Scheme: StipendRs 18,000 per month will be given to the students selected for the internship. Along with this, allowances will also be given for a maximum of 30 field visits in the North-East states at the rate of Rs 2,000 per day. It is to be noted that the stipend and travel allowance will be disbursed only after submitting the project work.

“The monetary benefits including the stipend and field allowance will be released to the students on satisfactory completion of the projects”, NABARD said.

NABARD Student Internship Scheme: Details

NABARD will offer an internship of eight to 12 weeks from April 1 to August 31. As soon as the internship begins, there will be a one-week orientation programme. In the second and third week, candidates will be asked to work on data collection and go for field visits. Three to four weeks will be given to draft the report, and in the last two to three weeks, candidates will be asked to finalize the report.

NABARD Student Internship Scheme: Eligibility

Only the students in their second year post-graduate programme of Agriculture Business, Economics, Social Sciences and Management along with Agriculture and allied subjects like Veterinary, Fisheries etc., are eligible to apply for the internship. Apart from this, students doing five-year integrated courses like law are also eligible.

NABARD will accept internship applications from candidates studying abroad as well.