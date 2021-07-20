Nagaland Board Declares Class 10, 12 Results, How to Check

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) declared the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 and Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Class 12 result 2021 on its official website - nbsenl.edu.in or nbsenagaland.com. As many as 40,000 students had appeared for the class 10, 12 exams in the state.

Students who couldn’t give the exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic can appear for a re-examination to be held between June 22 to 25, the chairman of NBSE, Asano Sekhoj said. The board exams were conducted in the months of April and May this year. The board will issue the provisional result to its affiliated schools from July 28 onwards.

Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results 2021: How to check?

Step 1. Visit the official website NBSE

Step 2. Search the link for NBSE HSLC result/ NBSE HSSLC result 2021

Step 3. You will be redirected to a new page. Submit your roll number as per the hall ticket

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen.

Step 7. Download and save for future reference

The pass percentage in HSLC is 69.42 per cent. Out of 23,608 candidates, as many as 16,388 cleared the exam. Girls scored better in class 10 exams. As many as 8,470 girls and 7,210 boys passed the examination. The top 20 comprises 55 students — 39 girls and 16 boys. reported news agency PTI.

Private school students have performed better than government schools. As many as 23 government schools couldn’t secure a single pass mark. On the other hand, 120 schools secured a 100 per cent pass percentage, of which 95 are private schools and 25 are government schools, the NBSE chairperson said, reported PTI. The overall pass percentage of government schools is 44.86 per cent.

In HSSLC, out of the 16,835 candidates were enrolled for the exam, 13,024 were from the arts stream, 1,347 from commerce and 2,464 were from science. A total of 23,376 students passed the 12th exam.

The pass percentage in the science stream is 91.35 per cent with 2,250 candidates out of the 2,464 qualifying for the exam. In the commerce stream, out of 1,347 candidates, 1,002 passed the examination. The pass percentage in the commerce stream is 74.39 per cent. For the arts stream, out of 13,024 students, about 9,035 cleared the exam taking the pass percentage to 69.37 per cent.

